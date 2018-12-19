Eco-friendly renovation gets Smart City Board nod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Smart City Board which met on Tuesday, has approved redevelopment of three stretches in T Nagar at the cost of `31 crore. This will include two stretches of the GN Chetty Road (from Bashyam Road to New Crescent Road, and New Crescent Road to Uthamar Gandhi Road), and a stretch of the Venkatanarayana Road from Bashyam Road to Mount Road.

According to corporation officials, the main aspect of the redevelopment will be making the stretches, pedestrian friendly. “These stretches will have footpaths which will be almost as big as the carriageways in order to encourage more people to walk,” said a senior corporation official.

It is learnt that green medians have also been planned for these stretches and trees will be incorporated in the footpaths. “These trees will provide shade so walkers will be shielded from the sun in the mid-mornings and afternoons,” he said.

The Board has also approved restoration of 11 water bodies in the city at a cost of `7.5 crore. This includes Nanganallur tank which has not been desilted in the past decade. The restoration will be done in coordination with the TN Water Investment Company.

“The quasi government body will prepare the Detailed Project Reports for the restorations,” said a corporation official. The restoration efforts will include walkways, benches, solar lighting facilities and water filtering arrangements, in addition to desilting and deepening works.

restoring Ponds

 Tiruvalleeswarar Pond, Padi  Saligramam Bhaskar Colony Park Pond  Gangai Amman Koil Street Pond  Annai Theresa Nagar 10th street Gangai Amman Kulam  Rettai Kulam  Naickar Kulam  Thiruvalluvar Nagar Pond  Poniamman Koil Kulam  Veeravanjinathan Salai Kulam  Kumaran Chavadi Kulam  Nanganallur Pond