Home Cities Chennai

Kamarajar Port plans thematic industrial park in 300 acres   

P Raveendran, the port Chairman and Managing Director said Rs 1,800 crore had been earmarked for capacity creation at the port in next five years.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kamarajar port (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamarajar Port has identified 300 acres for creating a thematic industrial park that could generate jobs to the maximum and a coastal employment unit at the maritime industrial cluster at Moppedu in Sriperumbudur as part of the Sagarmala project, according to P Raveendran, the port Chairman and Managing Director.

Speaking at the third edition of Chennai Infra-Transforming Chennai, The Smart Way-organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, he said Rs 1,800 crore had been earmarked for capacity creation at the port in next five years.

He also said Rs 8,100 crore investment would happen at the port for creation of additional infrastructure like a five million tonne LNG terminal apart from making the road and rail connectivity and establishing jetty and dredging facilities.

G Chandramouli, Airport Director, Chennai International Airport, who also spoke on the occasion, highlighted Airports Authority of India’s plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years in areas of new infrastructure and connectivity in airports across India.

Highlighting that the aviation market had seen double digit growth in the last 50 months, he  said that the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport will have state-of-the-art facility capable of handling of 30 million passengers. 

A Shankar, CEO -Strategic Consulting India and Sri Lanka, Jones Lang LaSalle, said Chennai happened to be the second largest exporter of IT-related products, and the ICT Policy 2018 had the potential to create proper social and physical infrastructure around IT firms dotting the OMR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp