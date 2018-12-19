Kamarajar Port plans thematic industrial park in 300 acres   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamarajar Port has identified 300 acres for creating a thematic industrial park that could generate jobs to the maximum and a coastal employment unit at the maritime industrial cluster at Moppedu in Sriperumbudur as part of the Sagarmala project, according to P Raveendran, the port Chairman and Managing Director.

Speaking at the third edition of Chennai Infra-Transforming Chennai, The Smart Way-organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday, he said Rs 1,800 crore had been earmarked for capacity creation at the port in next five years.

He also said Rs 8,100 crore investment would happen at the port for creation of additional infrastructure like a five million tonne LNG terminal apart from making the road and rail connectivity and establishing jetty and dredging facilities.

G Chandramouli, Airport Director, Chennai International Airport, who also spoke on the occasion, highlighted Airports Authority of India’s plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years in areas of new infrastructure and connectivity in airports across India.

Highlighting that the aviation market had seen double digit growth in the last 50 months, he said that the new integrated terminal at Chennai airport will have state-of-the-art facility capable of handling of 30 million passengers.

A Shankar, CEO -Strategic Consulting India and Sri Lanka, Jones Lang LaSalle, said Chennai happened to be the second largest exporter of IT-related products, and the ICT Policy 2018 had the potential to create proper social and physical infrastructure around IT firms dotting the OMR.