Power supply to be cut tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For carrying out Maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in these areas:NOLAMBUR: NNS, HIG, MIG Apartments, Chinna Nolambur, Adayalampet, Kongu Nagar, Mugappair West Block 1st to 8th Block, Raja Gardan, Panneer Nagar, Mohanaram Nagar, Jaswanth Nagar, Reddy Palayam area AIBEA Nagar, Vellar Street, Eri Scheme, Gangai Amman Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Keel ayanambakkam.

KILPAUK: Telephone exchange, Kellys Lane, Balfour Road, Damotharan Street, Harleys Road, Branson Garden, Venkatapathy Street, SAP Camp Road, KG Road, ESI Mandabam, Tharmaraja koil Street, Parasupillai Street, Subramanian Street, Sundaram Pillai Street, Muthiyal Street, Purasawakkam High Road, Kushanthai Gramma Street, Secretariat colony, AK samy Road, Varadhammal Street, Barakka Road, Thumbusamy Street, Kellys Road, Ormes Road, Millers Road, Ranganathan Avenue, Sylvan lodge colony, TVH Apartment, Bricklin Road, Chilled Observation Home, Purasawakkam High Road, Menod Street, Pandaram Street, Law College Hostel, Abirami Street, Semmenpet, PH Road, Kumutham, Abirami Mall, GM Telephone exchange, Millers Road, Baracca Road, Medavakkam, Tank Road 1st, 2 nd Street, Secretariat Colony, Dhiwan Bhagadur, Shanmugam Street, Ranganathapuram, Tailors Road, Rem Street, Appa Garden, Halls Road, Bank Street, Temple Street, Sivasankaran Street, Valliammal Street, Ummal Street, Lakshmi Street, Ramanathan Street, Muthu Street, Kumalamman Street, AK Swamy Nagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 8th Street, Branson Garden Street, Dhamodharan Street, Venkatapathy Street, Dr. Muniappa Street, Landons Road, Rajarathnam Street, Vasu Street, Lotus garden, Dr Prof Subramani Street.