Home Cities Chennai

Rs 12.4 lakh fine collected from habitual mosquito breeding offenders in Chennai

A submission to this effect was made before the second bench of the Madras High Court in the status report filed by the Corporation Commissioner, on Tuesday.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Corporation of Chennai has imposed and collected a total fine amount of `12.40 lakh from the habitual offenders who do not comply with the conditions of the notices issued under the TN Public Health Act against breeding of mosquitoes.

A submission to this effect was made before the second bench of the Madras High Court in the status report filed by the Corporation Commissioner, on Tuesday. From January to November this year, 515 confirmed dengue cases were reported and in every case, the households were inspected and containment measures undertaken. Follow up and strict vigil is taken up in vulnerable areas to prevent any outbreak, the report said.

The report was filed in response to a petition from advocate A P Suryaprakasam of Royapettah.
As many as 3,314 workers are engaged in dengue/mosquito control activities in the city. Dengue awareness programme is also conducted for all students in 1,469 schools by public health officials. Pamphlets and stickers are distributed to spread awareness to the general public, the counter added.

The bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth, before which the report was filed, directed the petitioner to go through it and file rejoinder, if any, within four weeks. In the meantime, the Corporation shall produce site photographs along with minutes of the special committee, constituted by court earlier, the bench added, and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp