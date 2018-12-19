Rs 12.4 lakh fine collected from habitual mosquito breeding offenders in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Corporation of Chennai has imposed and collected a total fine amount of `12.40 lakh from the habitual offenders who do not comply with the conditions of the notices issued under the TN Public Health Act against breeding of mosquitoes.

A submission to this effect was made before the second bench of the Madras High Court in the status report filed by the Corporation Commissioner, on Tuesday. From January to November this year, 515 confirmed dengue cases were reported and in every case, the households were inspected and containment measures undertaken. Follow up and strict vigil is taken up in vulnerable areas to prevent any outbreak, the report said.

The report was filed in response to a petition from advocate A P Suryaprakasam of Royapettah.

As many as 3,314 workers are engaged in dengue/mosquito control activities in the city. Dengue awareness programme is also conducted for all students in 1,469 schools by public health officials. Pamphlets and stickers are distributed to spread awareness to the general public, the counter added.

The bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth, before which the report was filed, directed the petitioner to go through it and file rejoinder, if any, within four weeks. In the meantime, the Corporation shall produce site photographs along with minutes of the special committee, constituted by court earlier, the bench added, and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.