The joy of sweet Ambitions

CHENNAI : In 2001, Porkai Pandian, an engineering graduate set out to start his own business under the guidance of his father, an auditor. After procuring an oldbuilding in the city to convert it into a supermarket, Porkai Pandian had a decision to make. “The building was too old and it wasn’t feasible for me to start a supermarket. I needed a change of plan. Considering the lack of good confectionaries in the city, I decided to open my own! ‘The Cake Point’ was born,” he recalls.

The rest is history. In the last decade, he has opened about 35 outlets across the state and is one of the most popular brands in the city. “We set our first shop in Anna Nagar in 2001. From 2007, we have been expanding to several parts of the state, have franchise run outlets even in places like Arakonam and Puducherry,” he shares. The engineer-turned-entrepreneur and self-confessed foodie tells us more about his life.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Was your decision to become an entrepreneur influenced by your father?

My father was a businessman and a Singapore-based auditor. He always did want me to start my own business, but I think it was my dream too. When I decided to start my new journey, everything fell in place. My father and my mother-inlaw have been pillars of support.

There were initial challenges — lack of manpower, long work hours and so on. But, my wife and I worked really hard to make the brand stand out. The customers noticed us for what we were and we have to thank them for recognising us.

So do you bake? Not really. I have certainly learnt the art of baking, but I am not an expert. On the flip side, I can eat pretty well. I am a foodie! I think I have been interested in food for as long as I know. For the most part of my youth life, I was a hosteler. So whenever I went home, I used to help my mother in the kitchen and cook. That experience has overspilled into my adult life as well.

Later, after I got married my mother-in-law became another source of inspiration for me to cook. I have learnt quite a bit from her, just by observing her in the kitchen.

A dish that you cook for your family? I cook different varieties of mutton, prawns and chicken. My children have different tastes when it comes to food. So, I prepare it according to their taste. But as a family, we are all inclined towards Chinese cuisine. We love the food and its taste. In 2011, your company was recognised by the India Book of Record for creating the longest decorative cake in the country.

Will there be another record attempt in the future? Yes, we made a 441-foot long cake in association with Lions club. My next aim will be an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. But, I am looking for the right opportunity and partnership. This is certainly something that I want to achieve. This industry has given me fame,name and reputation. I want to give something back.

What’s your idea of a holiday?

Quality time with my family and travelling with them. Like I mentioned earlier, during my entire school and college days, I lived in hostels. My father was in Singapore. So, a proper family time was very minimal. I absolutely make it a point to spend time with my family. A yearly vacation is always on the cards. All our trips have been extremely memorable.

Have your trips ever influenced the cakes and bakes in your store?

Definitely. I have toured Europe, China, Singapore, Malaysia.and a few other places. Every time I travel, I ensure I bring some inspiration back home. But it is localised and modified to suit the taste of our customers. Keeping myself updated about the trends in the industry is something I never miss. One thing about you most people don’t know? That I play cricket! I wanted to keep myself physically fit. So, I enrolled in King Star Cricket Academy in Anna Nagar. Every weekend, I head to the academy and play a good game. I play for the team and I enjoy it.