Time to roll out The Red Carpet

The New year spells new hope, new goals and of course, a new wardrobe.

Published: 19th December 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:43 AM

By Dia Rekhi
CHENNAI : The New year spells new hope, new goals and of course, a new wardrobe. Fret not, we won’t have you hunting for stores in the city to get a wardrobe makeover. Just head to The Folly, Amethyst today to be part of the Red Carpet organised by Haute Couture and choose from a plethora of sustainable brands and accessories. The exhibition will showcase handpicked designer wear from across the country and abroad. It is guaranteed to satisfy the fashionistas in the city. The designers who will showcase the products are among the most well-known names in the fashion world. 

If denim is your favourite, look no further than ‘Aruni’ to experiment and redefine your denim look with easy-to-wear flared trousers paired with off-shoulder tops, finely constructed jackets with alluring details, loose drapes on gown saris, midi skirts with suspenders and split style, kurti top, pleated dresses and much more. The Plavate is another brand to watch out for, which calls itself a “clothing brand with a conscience”. The weaves are handwoven, clothes are handstitched and then coloured in natural dyes.

“We believe in nature and appreciate the imperfections of handmade and handwoven garments. We emulate nature though each garment is a specific design, but because of small differences in weave, every piece ends up being unique. We support the growth of organic cotton and try to use it more. We believe in sustainable and reduced wastage. We also adhere to azo-free dyes in our clothes. This way, we help reduce pollution of land and water,” says Meenu K Tiwari, designer of The Plavate.

With designers like Sirisha Reddy, Aarushi Kilawat, Mayank Modi, Paridhi Jaipuria and Sharath Sundar and brands like Harsh Harsh, SNOB, TCFO and Msafari, the exhibition promises to be a delight for anyone who likes to be fashion forward. For statement jewellery, look no further than Chic Therapy by designer Vandana Makhija who specialises in handcrafted statement jewellery and premium fashion accessories. If minimalism is more your style, look out for Silvense by Vrindaa.

She calls her jewellery designs as being “minimalistic, pragmatic, clean and contemporary.”The Postbox will be selling premium leather goods at the exhibition too. While you’re at it, you can treat your nails to some complimentary services from Nail Culture. The exhibition will be open from 11 am to 9 pm. 

For details,  call: 9884039303

