Two arrested for leaking Anna University’s Maths paper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A BE graduate and a student who had pending arrears, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the recent leak of the Maths question paper of the Anna University semester exam.

A statement from the CBCID identified the accused as K Suresh Kumar, a BE Computer Sceince graduate, and A Harikrishnan.

The statement also said that it was a staff member in the Office of Controller of Examinations, who had leaked the question paper, but did not name the staff or clarify whether more than one person were involved.

“Harikrishnan approached his childhood friend Suresh Kumar, to explore the possibility of getting a copy of the question paper so that he could clear the arrear paper. Suresh Kumar got the copy of the question paper from one of his relatives working in the Office of Controller of Examinations, Anna University, Chennai,” said the statement from the CBCIB on Wednesday.

University officials also claimed ignorance of the suspect. “We are still identifying the inside person who leaked the paper. Severe action will be taken as soon as we find out. We are also looking for ways to eradicate such problems and strengthen the team,” said Dr M Venkatesan, the controller of examinations.

8 yrs on, woman SI gets 2-yr jail term

Chennai: A police sub-inspector has been sentenced to two years in jail, eight years after she was booked for demanding and accepting `3,000 bribe for ‘settling’ a money dispute. K Rekha, then serving as sub-inspector in the Elephant Gate police station, was caught red-handed by a team of vigilance officers when she accepted bribe from one Lakshmi in 2010.

Couple arrested for stealing jewels

Chennai: City police have arrested a couple for allegedly stealing 37 sovereigns of gold jewels and `1 lakh from their neighbour’s house at Chepauk here. Police said Sathish Kumar (45) of Murugappa Achari Street rents out boats for fishing. He recently noticed that valuables and cash in the house were missing and lodged a complaint with Triplicane police. After inquiries, police arrested his neighbour Pradeep (39) and his wife.