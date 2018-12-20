Home Cities Chennai

Advanced molecular lab for cervical cancer screening launched in city

Cancer Institute (WIA) launched a molecular lab for cervical cancer screening on Wednesday.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan (3rd L) with doctors and officials during the opening of India’s first molecular lab for cervical cancer screening | Tamizharasi Kannan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cancer Institute (WIA) launched a molecular lab for cervical cancer screening on Wednesday.
Roche Diagnostics India that provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions launched its HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) DNA screening solution at Cancer Institute. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV has been established to be the principal cause of cervical cancer in women, with HPV implicated in greater than 99 per cent of cervical cancers worldwide, a release said.

“It can take 10 to 15 years or longer for cervical cancer to develop. So regular screening to know a woman’s individual risk and finding disease early, before cancer develops, is an important prevention strategy.”

“Cervical cancer is preventable. Hence, adopting a comprehensive approach that includes vaccination, effective screening, early diagnosis and treatment has the potential to reduce the existing mortality relating to this cancer. In India, the absence of organised screening programme has contributed to this situation. We in Tamil Nadu, however, have implemented a State-wide cancer registry and the Tamil Nadu government has been running a State-wide screening programme,” the release said quoting V Shanta, chairperson, Cancer Institute (WIA). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp