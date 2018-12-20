Advanced molecular lab for cervical cancer screening launched in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Cancer Institute (WIA) launched a molecular lab for cervical cancer screening on Wednesday.

Roche Diagnostics India that provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions launched its HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) DNA screening solution at Cancer Institute. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV has been established to be the principal cause of cervical cancer in women, with HPV implicated in greater than 99 per cent of cervical cancers worldwide, a release said.

“It can take 10 to 15 years or longer for cervical cancer to develop. So regular screening to know a woman’s individual risk and finding disease early, before cancer develops, is an important prevention strategy.”

“Cervical cancer is preventable. Hence, adopting a comprehensive approach that includes vaccination, effective screening, early diagnosis and treatment has the potential to reduce the existing mortality relating to this cancer. In India, the absence of organised screening programme has contributed to this situation. We in Tamil Nadu, however, have implemented a State-wide cancer registry and the Tamil Nadu government has been running a State-wide screening programme,” the release said quoting V Shanta, chairperson, Cancer Institute (WIA).