Attempt to smuggle Chinese sewing needles worth Rs 3.84 crore foiled; three held

The sewing machine needles, which attract customs duty of Rs 5.63 crore (including anti-dumping duty of Rs 4.44 crore), were imported by a Chennai-based importer SLV Trading Company.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Three persons were arrested as Chennai Customs foiled a bid to smuggle undeclared sewing machine needles from China worth Rs 3.84 crore by evading customs duty. According to the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, the sewing machine needles, which attract customs duty of Rs 5.63 crore (including anti-dumping duty of Rs 4.44 crore), were imported by a Chennai-based importer SLV Trading Company.

The container, having goods declared as  ‘shirt pin, sealed rope for garments’ and ‘Christmas decoration lights,’ was intercepted at Thirurani Logistics, Container Freight Station (CFS), Madhavaram.On examination of the container, a total of 2.87 crore sewing machine needles, which attract anti-dumping duty, were found concealed in the consignment along with declared items.

Since the importer had tried to import the goods improperly by mis-declaration and without payment of appropriate customs duty, the consignment was seized  under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and was placed under custody of Thirurani Logistics (CFS) for further investigation.

Two persons, one S L Vijay and another Mahaveer Kumar Jain have been arrested for their alleged role in the smuggling of needles.

Meanwhile, the seized container, which was placed under the safe custody of Thirurani Logistics, CFS, was removed illegally by furnishing  forged documents.

Immediately, follow-up searches were carried. The goods were recovered from a godown of NK Logistics General Warehouse and the container from a dumping yard nearby. One Uka Ram has been arrested for his role in illegal removal of goods  from CFS.

