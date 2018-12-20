Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops yet to submit 176 reports to State Human Rights Commission

The city police is yet to submit 176 reports to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with the Commissioner of Police alone having 72 reports pending.

Published: 20th December 2018

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The city police is yet to submit 176 reports to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with the Commissioner of Police alone having 72 reports pending, according to a written communication by Member D Jayachandran  to the Commissioner. 

“...this Commission has called for reports in the cases as per list annexed, but the  reports have not been received so far even after the lapse of time granted by the Commission,” the letter dated December 4 said. 

Apart from the 72 reports sought from the Commissioner, 24 reports sought from the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCoP) North, six from JCoP East, 33 from JCoP South, 35 from JCoP West and six reports from the Deputy Commissioners were also pending, the letter said. 

The letter went on to say, “...in the event of non submission of reports within the stipulated time, you would be required to personally appear before the Hon’ble Commission and show cause as to why action should not be initiated against you for negligence in prevention of violation of Human Rights as per provisions of Protection of Human Rights Act 1993.”

