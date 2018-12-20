Home Cities Chennai

Combat dreams of Afghan women take wings at Chennai's Officers Training Academy

Second Lieutenant Hassiana Najibi, a trainee pilot of the Afghan Air Force, is confident of making a mark.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:30 AM

Women officers of the Afghan National Army undergoing training at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Wednesday. | (Martin Louis | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Second Lieutenant Hassiana Najibi, a trainee pilot of the Afghan Air Force, is confident of making a mark. With her hair covered and sporting the Afghan uniform at the Officers Training Academy, one of India’s premier institutes, Najibi has the confidence of conquering the male bastion with the words ‘I Can.”

Interestingly, she is not the lone Afghan trainee pilot who is trained on war tactics and leadership in OTA. She is accompanied by Zuhra Nabizadi and Nassema, who is a flight engineer. They are among the batch of 19 Afghan women who are being trained in combat, leadership and other aspects.

The influence of the Taliban in the Afghan society, could be felt as both women didn’t want to reveal more details about the family.

“It is a totally well-knit society and women have to adhere to the tenets of Islam. As such, they don’t want to reveal any more details,” says Captain Sirajulhaq Safi. However, women like Zuhra and Hassiana have overcome the fear of not joining the military despite facing restrictions which pertain to religion and culture.

However, the Afghan women envy the freedom given to Indian women army officers.

“They have more facilities and freedom,” says Zuhra when queried about how they feel about Indian women in Army.

The trainee pilots take pride that they are among the five selected for becoming pilots in the Indian Air Force among the 3,000 girls, who wrote the exam.

They have also faith that the society is changing as women are being given opportunities.

Interestingly, the Officers Training Academy has become the hub for training women and men officers from various countries. This year, lady cadets from Bhutan, Uganda, Seychelles, Maldives and other countries, are undergoing training in the academy. 

