This Afghan armywoman’s heart beats for Bollywood

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bollywood megahit Sholay is still fresh in the mind of 50-year-old 2nd Lieutenant M Karima of the Afghan National Army.

Karima, who started off as a policewoman, got into the Afghan National Army at the fag-end of her career as she wanted to serve the country torn by war against the Taliban.

“I tried for the Afghan National Army before, but could not make it. This is the second time and I made it,” says the shy-looking Karima.The mother of two girls and a boy credits her closeness to India to Bollywood movies starring Dharmendra.

“I am his ardent fan,” she says. Her favourite actress is, of course, Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini.

Karima is the oldest in the batch of 19 women, who are undergoing training in the Officers Training Academy. “I have a daughter who is married and another one is studying in college. My boy is studying in school,” she says.

The training curriculum includes physical training, drill, weapon training, tactical training, leadership and human resources management, information technology and English communication. Officers at OTA say she matches prowess of those in service bracket of two to three years.

‘Ladies show keen interest’

Nineteen women are undergoing training. “The lady officers showed keen interest in outdoor activities like obstacle and weapon training. Infantry tactics was the most preferred subject in indoor training,” Colonel Aashish Mishra said.