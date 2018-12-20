Home Cities Chennai

Union Agriculture minister assures aid to Gaja-affected Tamil Nadu farmers

Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday promised a slew of measures for alleviating the sufferings of the farmers, particularly the coconut growers in delta districts, who were affected by cyclone Gaja. 

Published: 20th December 2018

BJP delegation comprising of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan and others called on Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh and submitted a memorandum. | Express Photo Services

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday promised a slew of measures for alleviating the sufferings of the farmers, particularly the coconut growers in delta districts, who were affected by cyclone Gaja. 

He conveyed this to a delegation of BJP leaders comprising Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, State general secretaries Vanathi Srinivasan and Karuppu M Muruganandham. 

This delegation has been meeting the Union ministers for different departments for the past two days and will continue to meet a few more ministers on Thursday. “In Thanjavur and adjacent districts, coconut growers need immediate help as they have lost lakhs of their trees to the cyclone. The first thing they need is the removal of fallen trees.  

For this, the Union minister promised he would ensure that this work is carried out under the MGNREGA scheme so that the trees would be removed at the expenditure of the government,” BJP State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan who was part of the delegation told Express. 

When the delegation put up the demand for immediate supply of coconut saplings to the affected farmers, the Union minister promised to propose a special scheme to the Union Finance Ministry.  This scheme would be implemented through the Coconut Development Board. 

Since the yield of these saplings will start only after six or seven years, for the sustenance of the farmers, Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, inter-crops (short-term crops grown along with long-term crops) would be distributed to the farmers. 

