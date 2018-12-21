Home Cities Chennai

14 phone snatchers held, 24 gadgets recovered in Chennai

Fourteen men including a college student and six juveniles were arrested by the Chennai city police allegedly for snatching mobile phones in six different incidents.

CHENNAI: Fourteen men including a college student and six juveniles were arrested by the Chennai city police allegedly for snatching mobile phones in six different incidents. The police recovered 24 mobile phones and four motorbikes from them. 

The Abhiramapuram police said they arrested five juveniles and seized a mobile phone on Tuesday night, based on a complaint from K Raja (20) whose mobile phone was snatched at knife point on Monday. Similarly, the Meenambakkam police on Wednesday evening arrested a juvenile for snatching a mobile phone from Vanitha (26) near the airport and recovered the mobile phone. 

Around 9 pm on Wednesday night, G Selvaraj (52), who was on his way to the Greenways Road railway station, was relieved of his mobile phone by three men riding two bikes. A few minutes later around 9.15 pm, they snatched mobile phone from B Ravi Balasubramanian (54) of Mylapore.

The Abhiramapuram police arrested R Nagaraj (19), and K Naveen Kumar (19), who were diploma-holders, and B Deepak Kumar (21) who is pursuing BA Economics in Presidency College. 

The Ambattur police arrested Gowthaman and Santhosh on Thursday for snatching a mobile phone from Murugan. After the duo confessed, they arrested Mohammed Yusuf, an alleged dealer in stolen mobiles. Similarly, Virugambakkam police arrested Karthik Prabhu and Azharuddin for snatching a mobile phone from a 19-year-old engineering graduate with the help of CCTV footages. 

