All set to bag a Guinness Record

A recipient of various awards and accolades, Jai is the youngest person to receive the 'Param Award.'

16-year-old Jai Aswani started Born To Win to reduce use of plastic bags

By Dia Rekhi 
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Many underestimate the power of an idea, not Jai Aswani, the 16-year-old who started B2W (Born To Win), a social enterprise that strives to eradicate social evils. Jai felt strongly enough about the environment to take it upon himself to help NGOs make cotton reusable bags and sell it as a business.

A recipient of various awards and accolades, Jai is the youngest person to receive the ‘Param Award.’ His current mission is to create awareness on eradicating plastic  bags by organising a massive drive to distribute one lakh cloth bags in association with the Rotaract Club of Ethiraj and Fever 91.9FM, and create a Guinness World Record. 

“The initiative aims to eradicate plastic and educate people about eco-friendly alternatives to plastic,” he said. In order to do this, B2W has roped in some NGOs and  women’s self-help groups who are manufacturing bags at a nominal rates.“Big hotels like GRT are also supporting this initiative by giving away bedsheets and pillow covers for free to be converted to reusable cloth bags. Students of Ethiraj College are also contributing 5-10 bags per student,” Jai explained. 

The curtain raiser for the drive is to be held on Saturday at Grand Square Mall, Velachery, which is the first collection drive point where bed sheets and pillow covers will be collected. Following that, a number of other drop points will be set up across the city. 

“We request as many corporates to come forward to associate with us as sponsors to make this Guinness Record happen and contribute to the success of this campaign,” he said. “We also request the public to join hands in driving this social cause by contributing cloth bags, bedsheets and pillow covers, or even take up the stitching cost for how many ever bags they can.”The 1 lakh cloth bags made out of this initiative will be distributed across the city from January 25.

