Changes in train service in Chennai-Arakkonam section on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of upgrade and commission of new comprehensive centralised signalling system including new centralised electronically interlocked panel, the Southern Railway has made major changes in train services in the Chennai-Arakkonam section on December 23.

Following are the train services partially cancelled:

KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Central Lalbagh Express leaving Bengaluru at 6.30 am will be short-terminated at Katpadi. In return direction, the train will run from Katpadi as per the schedule of Chennai-Bengaluru Express train.

The Tirupati-Chennai Sapthagiri Express leaving Tirupati at 10 am will run upto Arakkonam and on return the train will be operated from Arakkonam at 3.20 pm.

The Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity leaving Coimbatore at 6.15 am will be short-terminated at Arakkonam. The train will leave Arakkonam at 3.30 am on its return.

The KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express leaving Bengaluru at 8 am will be short-terminated at Tiruvallur. The train will start from Tiruvallur at 4.15 pm.

The Mangaluru-Chennai Central West Coast Express leaving Mangaluru at 10.20 pm on December 22 will be short-terminated at Arakkonam.

To be diverted

The Chennai Central-Mangaluru West Coast Express and Chennai Central-Mumbai CST Express scheduled to leave Central at 12.05 pm and 12.20 pm respectively will run via Beach-Chengalpattu-Arakkonam.

Rescheduling of trains

The Chennai-Hubli Express will leave Central at 4 pm as against the actual schedule of 3 pm and the Chennai-Trivandrum Express which departs at 3.15 pm from Central will leave at 4.30 pm. All other express trains passing Pattabiram from 5 am to 12 pm on December 23 will be delayed by about 20 to 30 minutes owing to manual piloting of trains at Pattabiram.

Regulation of trains

The KSR Bengaluru-Danapur Sanghamitra Express leaving Bengaluru at 9 am will be stopped at Arakkonam for 60 minutes.

The Mumbai CST-Chennai Express leaving Mumbai CST at 2 pm on December 22 will be delayed enroute between Tiruttani and Arakkonam for 45 minutes and will arrive at Central 30 minutes late.

The Danapur-KSR Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express leaving Danapur at 8.10 pm on December 21 will be stopped at Chennai for 135 minutes from 1.55 pm to 4.10 pm. The Patliputra-Yeswantpur Express leaving Patliputra at 8.15 pm on December 21 will stop at Central for 50 minutes from 2.45 to 3.35 pm.

The Chennai-Trivandrum Express leaving Chennai at 3.25 pm will be delayed by 15 minutes.

Change in suburban trains

All local trains to and from Pattabiram Military Siding will be fully cancelled from 3 am to 3 pm. All suburban services from Chennai towards Arakkonam will be fully cancelled from 10 am to 2 pm. However, passenger special locals will be operated from Chennai to Avadi every half an hour from 10 am to 2 pm.

All local trains from Chennai Beach towards Arakkonam will be short-terminated at Avadi and will run as passenger special local trains from Avadi to Chennai Beach.

All local trains from Arakkonam side to Chennai/Beach/Velachery will be short-terminated at Tiruninravur and will be turned back to Tiruvallur/Kadambattur/Arakkonam/Tiruttani till 4 pm.

Special passengers will be operated from Arakkonam to Tiruninravur at 12.20 pm and 12.45 pm to connect with Tirupati-Chennai Sapthagiri Express and Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity which will be short-terminated at Arakkonam.