Home Cities Chennai

Discourse, dance mark 3rd day of Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru

The third day of the eight-day long music festival, ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru’, was held at Kamaraj Arangam from 7 am to 10 pm on Thursday.  

Published: 21st December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third day of the eight-day long music festival, ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru’, was held at Kamaraj Arangam from 7 am to 10 pm on Thursday.  

Now in its 14th season, the festival featured a discourse session by Varsha Bhuvaneshwari, which was followed by a Bharatanatyam performance by Tejaswini, Carnatic music performances by Ameya Karthikeyan and Ganesh, and a dance performance titled ‘Layam – Lasyam – Layanyam’ by Utsav Music. Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram and singer Sid Sriram performed in the evening.

‘Layam, Lasyam, Layanyam’
performance at Kamarajar
Arangam on Thursday |
Aravind A

The afternoon session saw a Carnatic performance by Kashyap Mahesh on vocals, Agusthiar G Girish on the ganjira, K Vishnupuram K Ragu on the morsing, Srirangam Ananth on the vocals, and Hari Prasad on mridangam. The chemistry between these Tiruchy-based performers was a sight to behold, as they struck each note with ease. “We have known each other for a long time. We came down specifically to perform at Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru. We did not practice as much as we just told each other of the songs and arrangements we were going to perform. At the end of the day, the language of music is universal and there is a beauty in performing with your friends,” said Mahesh.

The performers visited Chennai to perform at Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru in 2011. Back then, Mahesh said the crowds were not as large or receptive as they are now. “There is a lot of encouragement for Carnatic and classical artists now. There is a lot of support given to these musicians by artists and the audience, which is very necessary for the art to grow,” said Mahesh.

The Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru will be held at Kamaraj Arangam from 7 am to 10 pm till December 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp