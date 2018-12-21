Educational institutions, including engineering colleges want review of infrastructural charges

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Educational institutions, including engineering colleges, have approached the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to review the penalty infrastructure and amenities (I &A) charges for regularising buildings with violations.

This comes after the government passed the order which calls for single regularisation penalty instead of charging separate penalties each for road width and setback violations as suggested by Rajeswaran committee.

The GO states that multiples of infrastructure and amenities charges on the excess floor space index over and above the normally permissible floor space index will be charged.

This means that a road width or setback violation amounting to Floor Space Index violation of 1.5 would be charged 100 per cent, while that achieved between 1.5 to 3 will be charged 200 per cent and anything above will be charged 300 per cent of infrastructure and amenities charges.

It is learnt that the educational institutions wanted the infrastructure and amenities charges arrived at based on multiples of excess floor space index being withdrawn and one-time levy charged for setback violated areas.

Official sources told Express that the government is looking into the plea of educational institutions and engineering colleges.

Industry sources said not only educational institutions and commercial buildings are facing the heat, but also residential buildings which are 25 years old.

“These buildings are already 25 to 30 years old and the government should reduce the charges so that it could be regularised,” the source said. It is learnt that developers want the regularisation norms to be relaxed and bring it on a par with Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations and Building Rules 2018.

“The norms have to be leveraged which could ensure more violators coming in for regularisation,” the industry source said. The regularisation scheme for unauthorized buildings have been hit as less than 5,000 building owners across the State have come for regularisation under Section 113-C of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act.

The government is set to extend the regularization scheme further after it is set to lapse by December 21. “We have moved the papers,” official sources said.