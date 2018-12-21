Home Cities Chennai

Emotions behind the gaming console

 For Shivay Khanna, his love for gaming began as soon as he was able to hold a controller in his hands.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: P Jawahar

By  Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : For Shivay Khanna, his love for gaming began as soon as he was able to hold a controller in his hands. From the age of three, he would play his PlayStation 1, and fondly remembers playing Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot for hours on end.“My dad and I would play Tekken together on the PS1. We were really competitive and would get really angry and aggressive with each other. He would play Eddy, and I would play Hwoarang. Once I managed to get one attack on him, that’s it. It’s not that we would play very well — it was all just button mashing,” said the 21-year-old economics master’s student at Loyola College, Chennai, who credits his father for getting him into gaming.

When he was in eighth standard, Shivay decided to play Counter Strike: Global Offensive and other first-person shooting games more seriously. “In our school, we used to have the game on the lab computers. Our teachers used to let us play if we finished the day’s assignment quickly. I’d finish the project in five minutes and spend the rest of the hour gaming. I eventually scored 90 per cent in computer science, too,” he said, laughing.

His favourite games include those which have large worlds at war with an opposing faction. He therefore likes games such as Battlefield and Call of Duty, while also enjoying adventure games such as the Far Cry and Tomb Raider series. His favourite game, however, is God of War. “I liked the brutality and gore in the game, as well as how difficult it was to beat. The bosses were interesting as well. My dad loved God of War 1, and we used to play that together,” he said.

Gaming for Shivay means happiness. It began as an escape into a fantasy world where miraculous stunts were possible, then evolved into a way to spend time with his father, and is now a stress-buster. “A game, in my opinion, can make you feel more emotions than a movie or a book.

You are usually playing and moving a particular character on screen, and making decisions for them. You feel that which a character goes through, because you are the character,” said Shivay. He said that if people played story-centric games, they would be able to understand the deep emotions that ran through the game, and by extension, the gamer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp