Hotel body plans to bring back era of steel tiffin carriers

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People in the State are all set to relive the golden days when stainless steel tiffin boxes were used to carry food, and memories unfolding over it. Tamil Nadu Hotel Association (TNHA) has plans to start delivering food in steel tiffin boxes to customers. The move is aimed at dealing with problems the hotel industry will face after the ban on plastics takes effect from January next year.

“If we start using cloth or jute carry bags and eco-friendly boxes for food parcels, then customers will end up spending at least four to five per cent of their bill amount on packaging cost. This will definitely hamper our business. So, we are planning to deliver food in steel tiffin boxes,” said TNHA president, Venkada Subbu.

He said that those who order take away food at restaurants will be asked to deposit a certain amount which will be reimbursed to them on returning the steel tiffin box. “If somebody is not willing to return the tiffin box and wants to buy it, then we will also sell it at a price cheaper than in stores,” he said.

He claimed TNHA, which has over 10,000 members across the State, has appealed to the State government for some leniency as business in hotel industry will be badly affected after the plastic ban. “Food parcels constitute a sizeable portion of our business and after ban on plastics we will face a lot of problems in packing the parcels, especially the liquid products,” he said. “If the State government does not pay heed to our appeal, then we will chalk out a detailed plan to execute the idea of using steel carriers.”

Notably, the TNHA had passed a resolution in August declaring a five per cent discount on takeaway food bills for customers who bring their own utensils and bags, but it did not receive a good response. “In the wake of the proposed polythene ban, we had passed the resolution. But, unfortunately it evoked negligible response. People have become so used to plastics that they did not even bother about discounts,” said another TNHA office-bearer. At least, one lakh restaurants, hotels and small-scale eateries in the State come under TNHA’s purview.