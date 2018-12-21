Mad about Margazhi

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Last year, Chennai was included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its musical contribution, and rightfully so. Staying true and rooted to the ethos of the Margazhi music season, several newer avenues that host Carnatic music in a refreshingly original light, bridging the gap between the art, often perceived as niche, and the audience has come up in the last couple of years.

Recently, one such novel concept caught our attention — MadRasana, a two-year-old, start-up has exclusively been focusing on bringing the classical art form in a very close and intimate environment to the audience. What started as a Garden concert, moved to stage concerts and now, MadRasana will use a cinema hall to stage kutcheris for the first time.

“I used to be the managing director and EVP at Cognizant. Four years ago, I decided to quit and focus on some of my passions including travel and music. That’s how MadRasana started, to help classical art and be presented in a different way,” shares Mahesh Venkateswaran, the brain behind the idea.

The unique concept of MadRasana was an instant hit among rasikas, artistes, and gained momentum. “Even when we shifted from a Garden concert model to stage concerts our USP has always been to keep the setting intimate and natural,” he explains.

The popularity of the format led MadRasana to start a YouTube channel, where one song per artist is presented every week. “We are in the fourth season and have featured close to 50 artistes so far,” he says.

Recently, a new video series, a presentation of the Tulsidas bhajan ‘Gopala Gokula’ by vocalist Sandeep Narayan, set to tune by maestro Late M Balamuralikrishna was released. The music, scored, arranged and performed by Sean Roldan, has garnered over 14,000 views.

Conducting kutcheris in a movie theatre is another step in the right direction. “We didn’t want to do a festival that mimics the 4,000-odd concerts that happen during December. We were waiting for good content and serendipitously we felt that conducting kutcheris in a movie theatre would be unique,” he shares.

MadRasana has partnered with the city’s favourite Sathyam Cinemas, for the five-day long festival. It will feature five mornings of concerts, each preceded by an audio launch and screening of MadRasana’s Unplugged videos. “We will be screening some of the unplugged videos shot in 4K resolution, before the concert and also release the audio versions of volumes 01 and 02 during this time. We will host artistes Sandeep Narayan, Amrutha Venkatesh, Bharat Sundar, Ramakrishnan Murthy and as grand finale Ranjani and Gayatri,” he says.

Though the entry is free of cost, audiences are asked to register for passes online with an advanced payment option. “We have identified three charity organisations. The audience may donate to one of them, and they can receive free passes in return. We have also given free passes to students and senior citizens,” he says. For a venture that is exploring new soundscapes and providing new experiences, the future looks bright.(The MadRasana Festival will be held from December 23 to Dcember 27, from 8.30 am to 11.30 am at Serene Screen, Sathyam Cinemas. For details, visit www.madrasana.com)