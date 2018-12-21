Mobile phone use blamed as van hits bike, kills 22-year-old man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was killed when a van driver, who was talking over a mobile phone, rammed his vehicle into a motorbike in a head-on collision in Thiruvallur on Thursday morning.

Police said Chandrasekar (22) and his friend Rajini (22) were residents of Karampedu village at Pallipattu near the Andhra border.

“While Chandrasekar was driving, Rajini was riding pillion on the motorbike. When the duo were on the Periyapalayam road near the Arani water unit, a travels firm van rammed into the median and hit their motorbike head-on,” said a police officer.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the driver was talking on the mobile phone.

Class 6 girl injured in accident succumbs

Chennai: An 11-year-old girl, who met with an accident on Saturday, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Police said that on December 15, Sekar (39), a resident of Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, was taking his sons, Lokesh (13) and Kameshwaran (10), to a government school nearby. “On the way Sekar picked up his niece Dhanalakshmi and when they were near Kunnam, a tanker lorry knocked down the motorbike and sped ahead,” said a police officer. Sekar and Lokesh died on the spot.

Masseuse ‘steals’ Rs 8 Lakh from client’s house

Chennai: A woman, who works at a massage parlour, is under the police radar allegedly for stealing Rs 8 lakh from the house of her client on Thursday.

Police said Devaraj (70), a resident of Veerappa Nagar and a retired government officer, met Rani (45) at a massage parlour at Guindy a few months ago.

“We suspect they could be in a relationship,” said an officer. Quoting Devaraj, police said Rani came to his house on Thursday morning on the pretext of seeking advice to obtain a bank loan before stealing the money.

Bid to smuggle 4,800 red-eared slider turtles foiled

Chennai: Customs officials belonging to the Air Intelligence Unit foiled a bid to smuggle 4800 ‘red-eared slider turtles’ of Chinese origin, an invasive species that can cause negative impact on ecosystem, at the airport here on Thursday.

The Customs department said that the turtles were seized from two passengers — Kader Batcha Abdul Vahabaged (68) and MujiburRahman( 22) — belonging to Ilayangudi after they arrived by Thai Air (TG 337) flight from Bangkok via Ghaonzou in China.