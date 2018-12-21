Home Cities Chennai

Mobile phone use blamed as van hits bike, kills 22-year-old man

A 22-year-old man was killed when a van driver, who was talking over mobile phone, rammed his vehicle into a motorbike in a head-on collision in Thiruvallur on Thursday morning. 

Published: 21st December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was killed when a van driver, who was talking over a mobile phone, rammed his vehicle into a motorbike in a head-on collision in Thiruvallur on Thursday morning. 

Police said Chandrasekar (22) and his friend Rajini (22) were residents of Karampedu village at Pallipattu near the Andhra border.

“While Chandrasekar was driving, Rajini was riding pillion on the motorbike. When the duo were on the Periyapalayam road near the Arani water unit, a travels firm van rammed into the median and hit their motorbike head-on,” said a police officer.  

Eyewitnesses told the police that the driver was talking on the mobile phone.

Class 6 girl injured in accident succumbs

Chennai: An 11-year-old girl, who met with an accident on Saturday, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. Police said that on December  15, Sekar (39), a resident of Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, was taking his sons, Lokesh (13) and Kameshwaran (10), to a government school nearby. “On the way Sekar picked up his niece Dhanalakshmi and when they were near Kunnam, a tanker lorry knocked down the motorbike and sped ahead,” said a police officer. Sekar and Lokesh died on the spot.

Masseuse ‘steals’ Rs 8 Lakh from client’s house

Chennai: A woman, who works at a massage parlour, is under the police radar allegedly for stealing Rs 8 lakh from the house of her client on Thursday.

Police said Devaraj (70), a resident of Veerappa Nagar and a retired government officer, met Rani (45) at a massage parlour at Guindy a few months ago.

“We suspect they could be in a relationship,” said an officer. Quoting Devaraj, police said Rani came to his house on Thursday morning on the pretext of seeking advice to obtain a bank loan before stealing the money.

Bid to smuggle 4,800 red-eared slider turtles foiled

Chennai: Customs officials belonging to the Air Intelligence Unit foiled a bid to smuggle 4800 ‘red-eared slider turtles’ of Chinese origin, an invasive species that can cause negative impact on ecosystem, at the airport here on Thursday.

The Customs department said that the turtles were seized from two passengers — Kader Batcha Abdul Vahabaged (68) and MujiburRahman( 22) — belonging to Ilayangudi after they arrived by Thai Air (TG 337) flight from Bangkok via Ghaonzou in China.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp