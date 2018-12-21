Netted stories

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ek Potlee Ret Ki/Kaani Nilam, an activist collective will be hosting Kadalaadu Kaadai, a three-day long photo exhibition about the lives of Neidhal fisherfolk, this Christmas weekend. We caught up with Somasundaram, a member of the collective and a trained visual communicator to find out more about the initiative.

Talking to CE about the visual narration, he says, “For an activist who works closely with the marginalised communities, documentation is very importation. In the future, when you talk about culture and forgotten traditions, all the documentation will be of great use. So, that’s how the idea to document the lives of the fisherfolks came about,” explains the photographer who taps into a cultural understanding to navigate unspoken experiences.

Somasundaram, along with Aabha Muralidharan, a Gender Studies graduate from Ambedkar University, New Delhi and a self-trained photographer will be exhibiting a visual narration of less spoken aspects of everyday lives and livelihoods, encompassing various social structures and cultural practices of fishing communities across Tamil Nadu.” The exhibition is being supported by The Department of Fisheries Tamil Nadu and will be held at Chetpet Eco park,” he shares.

The exhibition is also extending its scope for members of the collective to share documentation of devastation, rescue and relief during Cyclone Gaja. “Though cyclone Gaja caused massive destruction it failed to get the attention it deserved. We want to share perils of coastal life,” he said.

Recalling an incident during their visit to one of the neglected villages — Vanavanmahadevi (fishing hamlet), Thalainjayaru block, Nagapattinam district, he narrates, “We could see the nets and boats twirled up together, broken and thrown away. While engaging with the people who were primarily born and brought up there, a fisherman said that they were scared in the night, to go back. When a person whose livelihood depends on it says that, it is a reflection of their trauma.”

The visual narration will be refreshingly nuanced, and the intention is to bring out multiple narratives of the lives of the Neidhal people. “One of the photographs is of them singing the Amba Paatu — songs sung by the community while reeling the net to distract themselves from the pain of physical labour. These are a few things that we came across. We will also be curating a few events alongside the photo exhibition,” he says.

Ek Potlee Ret Ki works with over 31 communities across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. (The exhibition will be held from December 23 to 25 at Chetpet Eco-park. For details, call: 9790063558 or visit their Facebook page)

Daily schedule

Day 1: Parai Attam, Silambam and other martial art forms by children, Stories from our Potlee, Coming together understanding Kadalaadu Kaadai’s engagement with Department of Fisheries.

Day2: Meen Samaikaliyo?: Sujatha, an artisanal fisherwoman will demonstrate seasonal fish delicacies followed by a discussion on what the sea produces, Neidhal Puridhal - a talk to understand Tamil Nadu coastal life.

Day 3: Pattinam Pogum Bommaigal: Puppet show, Paradavar Aattam from Silappadikaram by Ranga Mandira Melam, Delving into the system, interaction with the director, Fisheries.