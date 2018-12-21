Not a grain of sand in ‘site’

KV Navya By

CHENNAI : The real estate and infrastructure sectors of Tamil Nadu are feeling the pinch of sand shortage, which has halted numerous construction projects across the state. While it has been six months since river sand supply was stopped, it has been a week since the supply of Manufactured Sand or M-Sand has been stopped, too.According to industry players, work at as many as 1,60,000 buildings in Chennai has been halted due to sand shortage. Old Mahabalipuram Road, Avadi and Thirumullaivoyal are among the areas with the most number of unfinished buildings.

“It has been nearly six months since we got any river sand. Around 41,000 lorries are awaiting sand and about `20 crore has been invested,” said S Yuvaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owner’s Federation.The sand requirement of Chennai is 20,000 loads (3 units makes one load).

When the supply of sand reduced to 80 loads, most of the people in the industry turned to M-Sand and about 10,000 loads were received every day. But, Kancheepuram collector, P Ponniah, a week ago, seized about 200 lorries carrying M-Sand and from then, Chennai is neither receiving river sand nor M-Sand.

“The lorries have been seized because they do not have any transit pass. As so many M-Sand manufacturing units are mushrooming lately, the collector said everyone must apply for a license, after which the sand will be tested and the quality will be checked,” said R Panneerselvam, president, Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Co-ordinate Welfare Federation.

Currently, there are only 65 licensed M-Sand manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu.

The delay of construction projects and loss in investments has hit many lives dependent on sand supply. About 3.5 lakh people are employed in sand lorries and 10 lakh people in the construction industry.When contacted, an official from the Public Works Department (PWD) said they will rectify the river sand issue within 30 days. However, sand lorry owners say that was the same promise made to them two months back and yet nothing has been done.

