Of grace, poise and expressions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kamarajar Arangam came alive on Friday morning as Rekha Raju mesmerised rasikas with her grace and poise while performing Mohiniattam as part of the Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru festival.

For a city that is synonymous with Bharatanatyam, it was a welcome change for rasikas to watch Mohiniyattam which is known for its circular movements and grace.

Photo: Ahishak G

“I am learning Bharatanatyam in school,” said 11-year-old Lakshmi Priya, who was accompanied by her parents for the performance. “I have holidays now and I love to dance and watch these performances. After watching the performance today I want to learn Mohiniyattam, too!”For 65-year-old K Ambika, it was an opportunity to relive her days of dancing. “I look forward to the Margazhi season because I get to see so many wonderful dance styles and performances,” she said.

“Rekha Raju is someone I admire for her captivating expressions and clean form. It is a delight to watch her perform and as someone who has learned dance, these are qualities I really appreciate in a performer.”Lakshman Sruthi Musicals conceptualised this festival in 2005 and have been organising this event for the benefit of rasikas at Kamarajar Arangam every year during Margazhi.

This is the 14th edition of the week-long music festival that has 60 enchanting performances lined up by Carnatic and Hindustani stalwarts, legends, upcoming talents, musicians, and dancers.Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru will be held at Kamaraj Arangam from 7 am to 10 pm till December 25. While the two shows in the evening are ticketed, the ones in the morning are offered free of cost.

On Day 4

The fourth day of Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru began with a discourse by Udayalur Kalyanaraman in the morning, followed by a classical and devotional musical performance by RS Advaith and RS Sristhi. This was followed by a Carnatic performance by Nirmala Rajasekar on the veena and vocals by Padma Shankar. Shashank gave a Carnatic music performance in the afternoon. This was followed by a flute performance by Jayanth with Mylai Karthikeyan on the Nathaswaram. In the evening, audience were treated to a Bharatanatyam performance by Padma Subrahmanyam and a Carnatic music concert by Sudha Raghunathan.