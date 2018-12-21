PM Modi calls Chennai’s beloved Rs 2 doctor Jayachandran a hero; Here is why he was called the 'People’s Doctor'

Amrutha Kuber By

Online Desk

Chennai’s Dr Jayachandran or 'Makkal Maruthuvar' (People's doctor) -- as he was fondly called by numerous residents -- passed away in the city on 19th December. PM Modi on Friday paid tribute to the North Chennai doctor who only charged his patients Rs.2, calling him a hero and said, “his was a life purely for the betterment of others.”

Chennai based Dr S Jayachandran is a hero. His was a life purely for the betterment of others. https://t.co/CVlJiFmPZ7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2018

In a testament to his legacy, hundreds of people paid homage to him at his house in Old Washermenpet from where he treated his patients.

Here’s everything you should know about him: