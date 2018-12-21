PM Modi calls Chennai’s beloved Rs 2 doctor Jayachandran a hero; Here is why he was called the 'People’s Doctor'
Dr Jayachandran began his practice in the 1970s, in North Chennai’s Old Washermanpet, and he charged only 25 paise in his initial years of practice.
Chennai’s Dr Jayachandran or 'Makkal Maruthuvar' (People's doctor) -- as he was fondly called by numerous residents -- passed away in the city on 19th December. PM Modi on Friday paid tribute to the North Chennai doctor who only charged his patients Rs.2, calling him a hero and said, “his was a life purely for the betterment of others.”
PM Modi on Friday paid tribute calling him a hero and said, "his was a life purely for the betterment of others."
In a testament to his legacy, hundreds of people paid homage to him at his house in Old Washermenpet from where he treated his patients.
Here’s everything you should know about him:
He began his practice in the 1970s, in North Chennai’s Old Washermanpet, after which he moved to Kasimedu.
He charged only 25 paise in his initial years of practice. One of his patients, K Rajeshwari, said, "I knew him for the last 40 years. He is our family doctor. At a time medical service has turned into a business for many doctors, he looked at it as a humanitarian service," she said.
His aim was to serve the people. Since people from North Chennai are from economically weaker sections of society, he wanted to help them.
According to media reports, he also helped patients by providing auto fare for the elderly after they visit him.
He made himself available for patients even at 1 am, even gave money to patients and sometimes also offered them food.
If some of his patients could not afford the consultation fee, he would treat them for free.
Despite help from various trusts for donations, he refused and instead insisted that they buy medicines and donate so that he could treat his patients free of cost.
He also referred his patients to scan centres so they would get concessions.
He was also nominated by friends and well-wishers for Padma Shri award in 2016 on the grounds of humanitarian service, his friend N Raman, former director of Botany Department, University of Madras said. "He deserved the award, but he didn't receive it," said Raman.
He did not, however, pay much attention to his own health! He never slept or ate on time, one of his patients, Om Prakash said. "When I was young, I have seen him going around narrow streets of North Chennai on a bicycle to treat patients,” he added.
Over the years, he has been honoured with multiple awards, including:
Knighthood Award in 2008 by Grand Magistry of Knights of Charity of St. John Jerusalem.
Lifetime achievement award by Dr MGR Medical University in 2012.
Doctors Day Award for 2005, 2006 and 2009 from Indian Medical Association.
Best Social Service Doctor Award by former Governor of Tamil Nadu K Rosaiah in 2013.
He is survived by his wife Dr Veni Jayachandran, two sons and a daughter, all doctors by profession.