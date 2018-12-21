Search on for Anna University contract worker in paper leak case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID police have launched a hunt for a temporary contract worker in her 50s at the Anna University who allegedly leaked the mathematics question paper. CBCID sources said Suresh Kumar, a student arrested by the CB-CID in connection with the leak, was the nephew of one Kanchana who was working as temporary staff in the Anna University.

The sources also claimed that there are over 100 temporary staff at the varsity who should not be allowed to handle things that are confidential. The CBCID is also questioning the university officers how many are allowed to handle matters confidential.

The search for the suspect Kanchana is underway and further investigations are on. Meanwhile, university officials claim that they are unaware of the name of the staff who leaked the paper to the student. “We are yet to receive the name of the compromised inside-person from the CB-CID officially. Once we get a confirmed name, we will take appropriate action against the staff, depending on his or her rank and position in the payroll,” said M Venkatesan, Controller of Examinations of Anna University.

The CBCID officers on Wednesday arrested two college student — K Suresh Kumar and A Harikrishnan. Suresh, who had a relative working in the Office of Controller of Examination at the Anna University, allegedly took a copy of the question paper. Suresh Kumar gave the copy to his friend Harikrishnan and also circulated it to his friends.

On December 3, during the exam, Anna University officials were alerted by some anonymous students that the question paper for the Mathematics II paper for engineering stream was already leaked.

On the same day, MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, cancelled the exam