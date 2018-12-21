Stock up on emergency cash as government banks to be closed for five days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you have an account with a PSU bank and some important work is lined up, better get it done next Monday. It will also be a good idea to stock up on cash as banking operations, including ATM services, are likely to be affected for five of the next six days.

The officers’ union has announced a strike on Friday (December 21), which will be topped up by another one next week by the umbrella body of nine bank unions. In between, there are back-to-back holidays.

December 22 is the fourth Saturday and is, hence, a holiday. December 23 is a Sunday. And banks are closed on Tuesday (December 25) due to Christmas.

There is again a strike on Wednesday (December 26). That leaves a small window of one day — Monday (December 24) — for serious bank work. The downside is, bank branches are likely to be more crowded in view of the holidays and strikes.

Even though banks claim they have taken the measures to ensure ATM services are not affected, there is no guarantee the machines won’t run out of cash.

Most banks have informed the exchanges that their regular business would be affected.

“A section of the bank’s employees may take part in the proposed strike... in which case, the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the Bank may get affected,” says an exchange filing by Indian Bank.