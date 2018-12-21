Home Cities Chennai

Stock up on emergency cash as government banks to be closed for five days

If you have an account with a PSU bank and some important work  is lined up, better get it done next Monday.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you have an account with a PSU bank and some important work is lined up, better get it done next Monday. It will also be a good idea to stock up on cash as banking operations, including ATM services, are likely to be affected for five of the next six days. 

The officers’ union has announced a strike on Friday (December 21), which will be topped up by another one next week by the umbrella body of nine bank unions. In between, there are back-to-back holidays. 

December 22 is the fourth Saturday and is, hence, a holiday. December 23 is a Sunday. And banks are closed on Tuesday (December 25) due to Christmas.

There is again a strike on Wednesday (December 26). That leaves a small window of one day — Monday (December 24) — for serious bank work. The downside is, bank branches are likely to be more crowded in view of the holidays and strikes. 

Even though banks claim they have taken the measures to ensure ATM services are not affected, there is no guarantee the machines won’t run out of cash. 

Most banks have informed the exchanges that their regular business would be affected.

“A section of the bank’s employees may take part in the proposed strike... in which case, the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the Bank may get affected,” says an exchange filing by Indian Bank. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp