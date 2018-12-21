Home Cities Chennai

TN to figure in Rosatom’s ‘Wild Eden’ documentary

The documentary, which will be premiered in Mumbai in March 2019, highlights the issue of climate change and centres on the unique flora and fauna of India and Bangladesh. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third part of “Wild Edens” international documentary series, initiated by Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) is currently being shot in Bangladesh and India, including Tamil Nadu, which is home to Kudankulam Nuclear Plant, a release said.

The documentary was filmed in several isolated and remote locations, including Tamil Nadu, Manas Sanctuary in Assam, and Western Ghats,” Andrey Shevlyakov, Director-General of Rosatom South Asia, said. 

“We would like to remind people how abundant the natural beauty of the world is as well as bring attention to the fact that these habitats may soon fall victim to the devastating effects of  humanity’s environmental footprint,” he said.

The first two documentaries were shot in Russia and Turkey respectively. The “Wild Edens: South Asia” will be telecast by National Geographic in spring and summer 2019.

