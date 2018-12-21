Training held by Zingbi for NIFT students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Friday visited the Zingbi multi-designer store at Gopalapuram to research on the market trends, design forecast, availability of designers, research on multi-designer store and get hands-on experience on how fashion industry works.

“The government of India recently started promoting forgotten forms of design like handloom and embroidery. With visits like these, students will get an idea on how to revive such designs and give them a contemporary touch,” said K Nandakumar, student development activity co-ordinator, NIFT.

The students said they could gather a lot of ideas from the session at Zingbi. “Firstly, it has become evident that sustainability is slowly surpassing comfort. Also, simple designs are more elegant the designs — this was an important learning because as students we try to incorporate everything we know in one design,” said Utkarsh Chaturvedi, a student.

Another student, Varsha Venkata Prasad, said, sessions like these make them realise their potential. Zingbi is a luxury multi-designer store in the city that hosts 30-35 fashion designers. Their website, Zingbi.com solves the current problem of non-availability of quality information about great designers and boutiques in and around customers. It enables customers to access quality information about designers and boutiques in order to have a great shopping experience.

It also allows the customer to explore the works of some of the best designers in India as well as budding designers of the country. Zingbi’s aim is to make these features accessible not only to those living in India, but also to the Indians and foreigners living abroad. The management said they would open a store in Dubai before March and a store each in all Metropolitan cities in India in the next financial year.