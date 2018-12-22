Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man dies in police station, kin allege custodial death

 A few hours after being brought to the police station, he fell unconscious and later when he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Parents and relatives of Jayakumar, who died in the police custody at Esplanade police station. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of custodial death, a 21- year - old man who was taken for an inquiry to the Esplanade police station in Parrys, died, his kin alleged. M Jayakumar, a resident of J J Nagar in Korrukpet was taken for inquiry on Friday.  

"A few hours later he fell unconscious at the station and later when he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said a police source. Later, his parents filed a complaint. Police said Jayakumar was partially physically challenged. 

Preliminary investigations revealed two men Ajith and Vicky both snatching suspects were nabbed by the police and based on their information police had taken Jayakumar also for inquiry. The body has been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital. 

