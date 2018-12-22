Home Cities Chennai

Contract woman staff arrested for leaking Anna University exam paper

Anna University

Anna University in Chennai (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Crime Branch-Criminal Investigating Department (CB-CID) sleuths arrested a woman who worked at the Anna University, allegedly for leaking the mathematics question paper recently.

The CBCID officials arrested Kanchana, who worked at the University for about 13 years as a temporary worker. Sources said that she did not do it for money but to help her nephew, Suresh who sought her help.

The CBCID officers on Wednesday arrested two college graduates, K Suresh Kumar and A Harikrishnan. Since Kanchana was working in the Office of Controller of Examinations at the University, Suresh sought her help. She took a copy of the question paper and gave it to Suresh who in turn, handed over to his friend Harikrishnan and also circulated it to his friends.

On December 3, during the exam, Anna University officials were alerted by some anonymous students that the question paper for the Mathematics II paper of the engineering stream, was already leaked.The University has decided to revamp the working system of the office of the Controller of Examinations in the next two weeks, said Dr M Venkatesan, Controller of Examinations, speaking to Express. He said steps would be taken to ensure that temporary staff do not get access to question papers.

“The accused is a clerical staff who was hired temporarily. We terminated her as soon as we heard about the arrest,” he said.

After an initial inquiry, the University was shocked to lern that the question paper was indeed leaked before the exam.

On the same day, M K Surappa, vice-chancellor of the university, cancelled the exam. Dr M Venkatesan lodged a complaint at the CBCID office on December 7.

The re-examination for Maths-2 was conducted on December 12.

