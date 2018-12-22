Home Cities Chennai

Cops pulled up in HC for interfering in Tamil Film Producers Council issue

Justice N Anand Venkatesh told the government advocate that the petitioner and his men are elected members and it is an internal dispute.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday pulled up the city police and revenue officials for interfering with the affairs of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), of which actor and producer Vishal is the president.

When the writ petition from M Anbudurai, executive committee member of the council, came up, Justice N Anand Venkatesh told the government advocate that the petitioner and his men are elected members and it is an internal dispute.

The judge also directed the Deputy Registrar of Societies to go over to the Council on Saturday (Dec 22) and start the process of taking an inventory of the entire records that are available there. He shall, thereafter, keep the entire records in a room allotted by the petitioner council and lock them and keep the key under his control, till disposal of the writ petition. The office-bearers are at liberty to take copies of the important records to look after the day-to-day running of the council without any hindrance. 

Immediate action should be taken against any one who tries to create any problem or indulge any violation. The members of the council have the right to have access to the council, subject to the condition that they do not create any law-and-order problem at the premises. Insofar as the alleged dispute between the parties is concerned, the same shall be worked out independently before the appropriate court and this order will not have any bearing over it, the judge added and posted the matter after four weeks.

Avadi commissioner told to appeart before court

Chennai: The  Madras High Court has directed Avadi commissioner M Jothikumar to appear before it on February 4 in connection with a contempt petition alleging non-compliance of earlier orders relating to removal of encroachments in the locality. Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan, while hearing the petition of  Rupesh, said the petitions that were filed earlier seeking extension of time for removal of encroachments should not be a hindrance for taking the action.

The court last year ordered removal of certain encroachments in Avadi, based on a petition by Rupesh. The court directed the Commissioner, Avadi Municipality, to issue orders before December 21 for removal of encroachments in Avadi locality. The official was also summoned to appear before the court on February 4.

