Bereaved family hunts down fake doctor in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A ‘fake’ doctor had been practising in various hospitals in the City, including a prominent multi-specialty hospital at Mylapore, for several years.

The shocking revelation came to light after months of efforts by the family of a 48-year-old woman who died in May after being treated by the accused Ranjith, at the Laksha Multi Speciality Hospital, Mylapore.

The Mylapore police on Wednesday filed a cheating case against Ranjith and Dr Senthil Kumar, the managing director of the hospital.

The police acted only after the family, by its own efforts, verified with the State and the National medical councils and found that the registration number submitted by Ranjith, belongs to another retired doctor with a similar name from Adyar.

The police did not act on the case despite issuing a ‘Community Service Register’ receipt on August 28, acknowledging the complaint.

The doubts about Ranjith, practising in the Mylapore hospital, arose in April when K Jothi, aged 48, and fighting cancer, suffered sudden death on May 18 in the hospital.

“We had some suspicion about Ranjith from the beginning. But when he performed a surgery a week before her death, my mother suffered a seizure and was admitted in ICU,” Bala Shankari, Jothi’s daughter, told Express from Puducherry.

She said they grew concerned over the deteriorating health of Jothi and were preparing to shift her to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital on May 18, when the staff told them Jothi had started bleeding and was critical. Ranjith had attended to her in the ICU and a few minutes later, she was declared dead.

“While we were weeping over the demise of our mother, Ranjith started playing a sentimental song in his mobile phone inside the ICU ward,”said Bala Shankari. The family’s suspicion over Ranjith grew stronger when the hospital is said to have delayed issuing the medical reports and bills.

The family said they lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police over the issue, but no action was taken. When they raised the questions over Ranjith, the police officers had defended him and gave the family his medical council registration number. But when the family approached the State and national medical councils with the number and asked for the address of the doctor, they were given that of a doctor based in Adyar.

“We gave this information to the police, but they simply brushed it aside saying that no one was present at the address. So we went to the given address and found there was another retired doctor, but with the name ‘Ranjith Kumar’. Only after we informed this to the police, they summoned Ranjith in August last week,” said Bala Shankari.

Police said Ranjith was absconding after he appeared once at the police station in last week of August. But a police officer involved in the investigation said they still did not file an FIR since they “expected him to appear again”. The family in the meanwhile, filed petitions to various authorities, including CM’s cell.

The Mylapore police finally on Wednesday night, filed an FIR on charges of cheating against Ranjith and the hospital managing director Senthil Kumar.

“We found that Ranjith was not a qualified doctor and we are looking out for him,” said the officer. However, he opined that the hospital management was also a victim since they too were cheated. He also acknowledged that the hospital did not do a proper background check on him.

When Express on Friday visited the hospital, the staff at the reception said Dr Senthil Kumar was not willing to talk to the press on the issue since the police investigations are on. However, later in the evening, an advocate representing the hospital, called Express and defended the hospital.

“Senthil Kumar had met Ranjith in two other private hospitals where he had gone for consultations. During such a visit, Ranjith had volunteered to work in this hospital also and Senthil Kumar accepted it. He only asked for the registration number and when he checked, the name showed as ‘Ranjith Kumar’. He did not probe further and that has now landed the hospital in trouble,” said the advocate who gave his name as Antony.

He said Ranjith had worked in the hospital for over two years. As per Ranjith’s claims made to the Laksha Multi Speciality Hospital, he was working for nearly 8 years in various hospitals in Chennai before joining them.

The advocate claimed that they traced Ranjith’s address and spoke to his mother.

“She said he was once studying in a medical college in Bengaluru, but was not sure whether he completed the course. We are also helping the police in tracing him,” said the advocate.

In her complaint, Bala Shankari has also named a senior doctor at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, as having referred Jothi to Laksha Multi Speciality Hospital.

The police have filed a case under section 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act and IPC sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating).