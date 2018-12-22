Haryana woman kills one-year-old son and commits suicide in Chennai

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her one-year-old child and killed self at Vadapalani on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Rakshitha was reportedly alone at home along with her son Rudru.

Rakshitha's husband Dineshkumar, a researcher with the Union government's reaserch institute had gone to Chetpet for work and returned home in the evening. Since the house at Bharathishwarar Colony in Kodambakkam had been locked from inside, Dineshkumar peeked through the window to find his wife unconscious.

Dineshkumar broke open the door only to find Rudru dead. On information, Vadapalani police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. After preliminary

inquiry, police said that Rakshitha had been depressed for a while and had even been treated at their hometown in Haryana. Police suspect, the woman to have mixed toilet cleaner with food and fed the child. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department's helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline