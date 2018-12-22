Move to increase FSI faces legal hurdle

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI : The move by the Tamil Nadu government to increase the floor space index for both residential and commercial sectors is facing a legal hurdle after former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian challenged it in the Madras High Court stating that the move is illegal and unconstitutional.’

The first Bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy issued notices to the housing secretary and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Thursday and posted the hearing to January 10. Subramanian was represented by advocate Suhrith Parthasarathy.

Subramanian has submitted, “A capricious increase in the FSI, without proper study and examination, cannot exist within the constitutional promise of proper and well-regulated town planning mechanism, which is necessary for a citizen to realize fully all promises that the right to life under Article 21 that the Constitution of India offers.”

Stating that the GOs fail to take into account relevant considerations such as those over whether necessary infrastructure in terms of water, electricity, sewage treatment and waste management are presently in place to accommodate the proposed increase in the floor space index, he said the GOs violated the entire scheme of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 by not conducting a fresh survey and review of the second Master Plan as mandated under Section 32(2) of the Act.

He said that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Housing department have instead proceeded to increase the FSI without conducting any study, let alone a holistic one, on the subject. By way of example, it may be noted that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Housing department haven’t so much as considered the impact of the Chennai Metro Rail project before proceeding to increase the FSI through the impugned GOs.

These facts go to show that the GOs have been issued without application of mind and in an entirely capricious and whimsical manner.

“The fixing of FSI limits under the second Master Plan was based on a proper study. Now, despite more than 10 years having lapsed since the second Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area came into operation, there has been no further review of the said second Master Plan as mandated under section 32(2) of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. Indeed, no study has been instituted with a view to changing or altering any of the norms as prescribed under the Second Master Plan,” he said.

Without notification in gazette?

The petitioner says that as per section 32 of the TNT&CP Act, 1971 read with section 30, any modification would come in to effect only from the date of publication of the notification in the Government Gazette. However, the CMDA has already given effect to the increased FSI, though the notification is yet to be published in the Government Gazette, he says

1.10.2018 Is the date the government order stated the increase in the floor space index would come into effect from