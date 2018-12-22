Home Cities Chennai

To boost security, Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital gets more CCTV cameras 

The hospital management also held two security and vigilance committee meetings. These initiatives have been taken to prevent any nuisance on the campus.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five outsourced workers at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here were sacked for allegedly receiving bribes from patients in the last six months, hospital Dean R Jayanthi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, she said the vigilance committee in the hospital also regularly made surprise inspections. 

To strengthen the surveillance system further, the hospital had installed an additional 125 high-resolution CCTVs. Among these, 22 were installed focussing outside and 103  focussing inside the campus.

There were already 62 CCTVs in the hospital.

The hospital management also held two security and vigilance committee meetings. These initiatives have been taken to prevent any nuisance on the campus.

Among other streamlining initiatives, the hospital is also planning to issue parking pass to vehicles inside the hospital to prevent outsiders misusing the premises for parking their vehicles. 

“In and out time of the vehicles also will be noted down. Mortuary is another area where conflicts occur. So to avoid that, we have installed display in which we mention the name of the deceased, time of postmortem and the police station concerned. We have also installed a complaint box for patients and attenders”, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp