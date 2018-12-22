To boost security, Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital gets more CCTV cameras 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five outsourced workers at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) here were sacked for allegedly receiving bribes from patients in the last six months, hospital Dean R Jayanthi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, she said the vigilance committee in the hospital also regularly made surprise inspections.

To strengthen the surveillance system further, the hospital had installed an additional 125 high-resolution CCTVs. Among these, 22 were installed focussing outside and 103 focussing inside the campus.

There were already 62 CCTVs in the hospital.

The hospital management also held two security and vigilance committee meetings. These initiatives have been taken to prevent any nuisance on the campus.

Among other streamlining initiatives, the hospital is also planning to issue parking pass to vehicles inside the hospital to prevent outsiders misusing the premises for parking their vehicles.

“In and out time of the vehicles also will be noted down. Mortuary is another area where conflicts occur. So to avoid that, we have installed display in which we mention the name of the deceased, time of postmortem and the police station concerned. We have also installed a complaint box for patients and attenders”, she said.