Chennai woman conned out of Rs 25 lakh with fake gold coins

A 43-year-old woman allegedly lost `25 lakh to a gang of men, who cheated her with fake gold coins on Thursday.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 25 lakh to a gang of men, who cheated her with fake gold coins on Thursday. Raju and his wife Renuka run a furniture shop near Kasi Theatre on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.

Police said, “A family from North India purchased furniture from their shop a month ago. When a person from the family visited the shop twice a week, Renuka shared the mobile number and introduced him a chit fund scheme she was working for.”

To her surprise, the man told her he wanted to dispose of gold coins weighing about 1.25 kg worth Rs 25 lakh which is, in fact, half the price.

“After Renuka confirmed the coins’ authenticity and struck the deal. On Friday, two men sent by the unidentified man reached Renuka’s shop with ‘gold’ coins and exchanged them for cash,” said the police officer.

Later, Renuka went back to the goldsmith again and to her shock, they were not gold coins.

The MGR Nagar police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the gang. 

