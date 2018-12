By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old lost Rs 86,000 in a moving MTC bus near Arumbakkam on Thursday.

Alamelu of R V Nagar, boarded an MTC bus. When the bus reached NSK Nagar, two women who were near her told her that she dropped coins.

When she bent down to pick up coins, the women took her bag containing cash and got down. Alamelu lodged a complaint at Arumbakkam police station.