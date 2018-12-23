1.5 lakh Anna University graduates receive degrees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian scientific atmosphere needs to be strong and much more dynamic, as it is the foundation of all kinds of development, said K Vijayraghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, speaking at the 39th Annual Convocation of Anna University on Saturday.

“Science as a fulcrum will allow reasonable and affordable investment to lift huge loads, where otherwise even large investments can be ineffective,” he said.

In order to strengthen science, he said, three steps must be taken simultaneously: first, to empower top educational institutions to compete in the global research field; second, to incubate new research centres, third, by increasing resources.

Now, our ambition is to see the impact of current changes in science policy and its implementation by 2020, said Vijayraghavan.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the university’s Chancellor, presided over the function and awarded 138 degrees and medals for the first rank holders of BE/BTech/BArch of university departments and affiliated non-autonomous colleges, and 1,077 degrees of Doctor of Philosophy in person. A total of 1,57,316 graduates received their degrees on Saturday.