Bids to smuggle 1 kg gold, foreign currency notes foiled at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department foiled separate bids to smuggle one kg gold worth Rs 31 lakh and foreign currency equivalent to Rs 6.4 lakh, at Anna International Airport here.

Working on a tip-off that gold would be smuggled by a passenger arriving by Malaysian Airlines flight MH-180 on Thursday, the AIU sleuths apprehended an airport employee in the aerobridge area as he was walking in a rather hurried manner.

On searching him, sleuths seized four gold bars of foreign origin weighing 400 grams valued at Rs 13 lakh. He was identified as one Muneer CK, 25, a contractual employee of Bhadra Internations Pvt Ltd.

Muneer informed that the gold was handed over to him by a passenger whom he later identified. The passenger Mohammed Aaquil of Indian origin, who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was apprehended.

On Friday, two male passengers, Mohamed Masthan, 23, Ebramsha, 28, both Indian passport holders, who arrived from Dubai, were intercepted at the exit of the Anna International arrival hall.

On questioning, they admitted to have concealed gold in their rectum in rubbery form which resulted in the recovery of four gold ingots of 24 carat purity, totally weighing 551 grams worth Rs 18 lakh.

In another case on Friday, officials recovered $9100 (equivalent to Rs 6.4 lakh) foreign currency notes from a Malaysian passenger Mohamed Hisham, 52, who was bound for Kuala Lumpur.