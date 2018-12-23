Chennai Corporation raises Swacch Bharat and plastic ban awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation conducted a Swacch Bharat and plastic ban awareness program at the CPCL Polytechnic college in Manali on Saturday. Around 500 students and 40 teachers took part in the event conducted by the civic body's Health Department, according to a press release.

Officials highlighted the importance of clean environments to prevent the spread of communicable and vector-borne diseases such a dengue. The students were sensitised about source segregation and its benefits.

With the State Government all set to ban an array of plastic items such as sheets, cups, straws and bags from the Jan 1, officials from the health department suggested eco-friendly alternatives such a areca nut plates, clay tumblers, paper straws and cloth/jute bags.

"The long-term success of the plastic ban greatly depends on how well the younger generation switch to eco-friendly Alternatives. So we are investing a lot of time and effort in the schools and colleges," said T G Sreenivasan, the Chennai Corporation's health education officer.

The students also took the Swacch Bharat and Plastic Ban pledges in the event. Manali zonal officer S Sundar and CPCL principal Dayanandan also took part.