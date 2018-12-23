Just chill

A Raja Chidambaram By

Express News Service

Tamil Nadu’s temple elephants have taken a much-needed vacation. At the annual rejuvenation camp on the banks of river Bhavani in Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam, they are given a nutritious diet, enjoy relaxing showers and perhaps, get a chance to meet other jumbos amid lush green surroundings. A photo essay by A Raja Chidambaram...

Eat healthy

An elephant on an average weighs three tonnes. Depending on their weight, they are given a balanced diet. Everyday, a kilo of carrots, dates, and beetroot are provided as snacks. Other items include two-and-a-half kilos of rice, 300 gms of ragi, 500 gms of green gram and 500 gms horse gram. A box of chvavanprash and vitamin supplements too are given daily. This is apart from the grass and other items procured specially through a tendering process

Inked Rajesh, the

mahout of Srirangam temple elephant Andal, got inked to show his love for Gopal, the previous pachyderm of the temple. He says he spent `5,000 on it and the process proved to be painful as the tattoo had to be changed midway to get the image right