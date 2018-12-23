Home Cities Chennai

Just chill

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

An elephant gets a shower at the camp, with some help from its mahout. Elephants are given showers in the morning and evening. Before bath, they are given walking practice

By A Raja Chidambaram
Express News Service

Tamil Nadu’s temple elephants have taken a much-needed vacation. At the annual rejuvenation camp on the banks of river Bhavani in Thekkampatti, near Mettupalayam, they are given a nutritious diet, enjoy relaxing showers and perhaps, get a chance to meet other jumbos amid lush green surroundings. A photo essay by A Raja Chidambaram...

Eat healthy
An elephant on an average weighs three tonnes. Depending on their weight, they are given a balanced diet. Everyday, a kilo of carrots, dates, and beetroot are provided as snacks. Other items include two-and-a-half kilos of rice, 300 gms of ragi, 500 gms of green gram and 500 gms horse gram. A box of chvavanprash and vitamin supplements too are given daily. This is apart from the grass and other items procured specially through a tendering process 

Inked Rajesh, the 
mahout of Srirangam temple elephant Andal, got inked to show his love for Gopal, the previous pachyderm of the temple. He says he spent `5,000 on it and the process proved to be painful as the tattoo had to be changed midway to get the image right

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp