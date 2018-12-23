Legal limbo of regularisation scheme prevails in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Will the deadline for the regularisation scheme for unauthorised buildings be extended again? As the Government Order to extend the regularisation scheme is awaited, sources say the registration of online applications for the scheme is now closed.

Sources told Express that the applications received for the regularization of unauthorized buildings, have been minimal with defaulters yet to register. It is believed Chennai alone has more than three lakh unauthorised buildings.

According to information available with Express, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has till now, received 892 applications, and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, has got only 201 applications, across the State.Of the 892 applications registered so far, CMDA has collected an amount of Rs 29.83 crore while the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, received 201 applications and collected Rs 5.28 crore.

While officials say due process is on to extend the deadline, till now no official confirmation has been given on the extension of the date. It is learnt that there have been two cases, one pertaining to planning permission, and the other pertaining to the regularization scheme, pending before the Madras High Court where the government has been warned against giving approval for setback violations.

K S Ramaprabhu, vice-chairman of Builders Association of India, said it is unlikely the scheme will be extended further. “We hope the scheme will be extended only after the case is settled,” he added.

He said since the files have been lying there and there has been no activity, the Government thought it is wiser to wind up the scheme until the court decides on the case.

Interestingly, the legal tangle has affected many government and private projects.

“Many projects, which have setback violations and were started without any planning permission approvals, have been left stranded as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Housing and Urban Development department and Chennai Corporation, are shying away to regularise violation,” sources said.

Madras High Court on September 27, 2017 has passed an order that, “If any setback violations are regularized by authorities namely CMDA, Chennai Corporation, Housing and Urban Development Department or such other authority, they should be taken to task and they shall be posted in a non-sensitive post.”

The advocate general, whose opinion was sought by the State government, has asked the government either to await the result of the review petition filed by Greater Chennai Corporation or seek clarification before the same bench.

Poor response

CMDA

Applications received: 892

Amount collected: Rs 29.83 crore

DTCP