Plea for extension to register ladies hostels in Chennai quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Following stiff opposition from Additional Advocate-General A Kumar to grant more time to owners of ladies hostels in the city, the Madras High Court has disposed of a writ petition from the Chennai Hostel Owners Welfare Association on December 21 last.

The petitioner association sent a representation on December 14 last to the Chennai Collector to extend the time limit by six months to apply for registration of ladies hostels. As there was no response, it filed the present petition.

When the petition came up on December 21 before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Kumar opposed the prayer. The Association was not the aggrieved party.

In fact, the aggrieved party already prayed for 15 days time for rectifying the defects and the Collector granted 21 days time.

But they had not rectified the defects. Then, aggrieved parties filed a batch of writ petitions, which is pending before the court.

The present petitioner’s plea is opposed by the statute. The petitioner is trying to legalise illegal actions, i.e., running the hostels without license.

There were also various complaints against the hostels, he pointed out. The judge directed the Collector to consider the representation and pass appropriate orders in accordance with law, within two weeks.