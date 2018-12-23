Residents association in Chennai fined Rs 50,000 by consumer forum for deficiency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the unauthorised collection of maintenance charges, a residents welfare association of an apartment at Purasawalkam here has been asked by a consumer forum to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to a resident.

The matter dates back to 2011 when TVH Lumbini Square Owners Association was formed on behalf of 435 houses in the complex.

As per terms of construction agreement, TVH Homes had to maintain the common areas, including water, electricity and lifts for two years.

R Satyanarayana Murthy, in his plea said though the association formally started in 2014, they collected maintenance fees for period from July 2013 to December 2013 when they did not maintain the premises.

As the complainant did not pay this amount, his garbage was not cleared and his house faced regular power cuts as it was not given connection to generator.

The North Chennai Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum said this amounted to deficiency in service and asked the association to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 as litigation charges to the complainant.