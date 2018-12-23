Three killed, five injured in road mishap near Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were killed in an accident that occurred near Kancheepuram on Sunday morning.

Nine people consisting of family and friends from Tambaram, were on their way to Walajabad to attend a funeral of a three-year-old who died of illness.

"When the car was nearing the Thenneri-Oragadam junction, a tanker lorry coming from the opposite direction, from Walajabad to Chennai, lost control and hit the car head on," said the police officer.

While car driver Sakthivel, Jegathammal and Chitra died on the spot, Valliappan, Nagendran, Anjugam, Rafiya and Vijayalakshmi, all of whom sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the hospital.

Walajabad police have registered a case and further investigations are on.