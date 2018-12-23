Home Cities Chennai

To reduce rejections, Chennai doctor gives free rare drug

A city-based surgeon is using a ‘rare drug’ developed in Oxford University to reduce the acute rejection rate from 50 per cent to under 3 per cent. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A city-based surgeon is using a ‘rare drug’ developed in Oxford University to reduce the acute rejection rate from 50 per cent to under 3 per cent. Dr Anil Vaidya, a leading Multi-Visceral transplant surgeon working as a senior consultant with Apollo Hospitals, is the only surgeon in the country who enjoys the luxury of importing Campath (Alemtuzumab) free of cost and he in turn extends the benefit to his patients. The market price of Campath is Rs 1 lakh per mg. 

Official statistics reveal out of 250 organ transplants, primarily kidney and pancreas, done by Dr Vaidya in last two years using Campath, only four came back to get treated for rejection. Dr. Vaidya told Express that he obtained licence from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to bring Campath to India.

“I was part of the team that developed Campath in Oxford and later pharmaceutical major Genzyme took over the patent rights. I was given the free access to the drug under Campath Access Programme through which Indian patients are getting benefited now.”      

Though Campath is a licensed drug for treating Multiple Sclerosis (a condition where patient central nervous system gets slowly disabled), Dr Vaidya convinced DCGI of its usage in organ transplants by presenting data of 2,500 successful transplants done between Oxford and Cambridge and obtained special license.

“Still, every patient has to get registered and obtain consent from DCGI. I submit details like audit report, patient numbers, severe adverse effects of the drug to the authority annually.”  Dr Vaidya uses 1/4th i.e 15 mg compared to 60 mg used in west because Indians are more tolerant to foreign antigen.

Campath versus others

Thymoglobulin and Basiliximab are alternatives under use currently and the rejection rate is 25 per cent 
These two are not steroid free, while Campath is steroid free 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp