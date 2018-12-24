A synchronised treat 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Proud parents and enthusiastic rasikas flocked Kamarajar Arangam on Monday morning as Bridge Academy put up a splendid Kalai Sangamam show as part of the Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru festival.

Children and adults of different ages performed elaborately choreographed Bharatanatyam pieces leaving the audience enthralled. Dressed in bright and colourful green and pink costumes, and perfectly pinned hair and makeup, the children lit up the stage with their expressions and graceful movements. The accompanying music and vocals added to the visual treat.

“The children have worked tirelessly for this show,” said K Sruthi, a mother of one of the dancers. “It was delightful to watch them performing so confidently on stage. I am proud because this is such a prestigious stage that my child has performed on.” For M Karthika*, one of the performers, it was a performance that will always stay close to her heart. “I have watched many people perform for the Margazhi festival and it is a dream come true for me to have performed in the festival,” she said.

“Group dance performances are always challenging because the coordination and chemistry have to be perfect. Our dances involve big groups so we had to get the markings absolutely right, and we managed to do it without any glitches.”

The last act that had all the performers come together was a feast for the eyes. The dancers twirled and made formations while covering every corner of the stage.

“Watching these children perform has made my day,” said J Kamalanathan, a rasika. “I look forward to watching lesser-known artistes perform during the season. The moment I heard about the performance, I came here. The future is bright and I can say that for sure after watching their last act. I could not stop myself from giving them a standing ovation.”The festival ends today. It will be held at Kamaraj Arangam from 7 am to 10 pm. While the two evening shows are ticketed, the ones in the morning are free.

NOTE: Name changed on request.