Mahindra Motors dealer told to pay Rs 28,850 customer damages for delinquency of service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum has directed an authorised service centre of Mahindra Motors to pay a compensation of Rs 28,850 to a customer for not carrying out repair work on his vehicle that was damaged two years ago during the Vardah cyclone in Chennai.

J Justin David, president of the district consumer redressal forum, Thiruvalluvar, members K Prameela and D Babu Varadharajan, passed the orders after finding the authorised dealer at fault.

The petitioner G Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Selaiyur, submitted that his Mahindra Scorpio vehicle got damaged during the Vardah cyclone when a neem tree fell on the vehicle’s roof.

In the petition submitted by the complainant, the authorised service centre has handed over the vehicle back to him without carrying out repair works and even without washing the vehicle. In spite of his repeated phone calls and email requests to the dealer, the latter did not respond and as a result, the petitioner sent the dealer a legal notice.

Gopalakrishnan has also said he got rectified the vehicle’s defects locally at Om Muruga workshop by paying an additional amount of Rs 13,850.

The forum observed that though sufficient opportunities were given to the dealer, he had not turned up before the forum even on receipt of the notice. Hence, it ordered the auto dealer to pay the customer the compensation.